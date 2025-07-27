Fantastic Four vs F1 vs Superman Man Opening Weekend Box Office Collections: Marvel Superhero trails behind Brad Pitt & DC in India

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, has recorded a decent first weekend at the Indian box office. The MCU superhero movie, directed by Matt Shakman, remained Brad Pitt’s F1 and DC Studios’ Superman in India.

The Fantastic Four collects Rs 18.25 crore in the opening weekend, facing Saiyaara

Opened with Rs 5.25 crore, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected Rs 6.5 crore each on Saturday and Sunday, closing its opening weekend at Rs 18.25 crore net at the Indian box office.

The movie could have fared much better if Saiyaara hadn't been there. The Marvel movie definitely got a major dent by the blockbuster run of the bollywood movie, which remained the top choice among the audience this weekend.

When compared with Appel Studios' F1 and DC Studios' Superman, Fantastic Four trailed behind in the first three days. While the Brad Pitt-starrer sports drama collected Rs 20.75 crore in its first weekend, Superman ended up collecting Rs 24.50 crore. All eyes are now on the weekdays of the Pedro Pascal movie. If it maintains to hold well, the movie might sail through a favorable theatrical end.

Fantastic Four vs F1 vs Superman Opening Weekend Box Office Collections In India:

Day The Fantastic Four F1 The Movie Superman 1 Rs 5.25 crore Rs 5.50 crore Rs 6.75 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore Rs 7.25 crore Rs 9.00 crore 3 Rs 6.50 crore Rs 8.00 crore Rs 8.75 crore Total Rs 18.25 crore Rs 20.75 crore Rs 24.50 crore

