Top 2nd Weekend of All Time at Hindi box Office: Saiyaara takes the 8th spot, topping Dangal, Pathaan and Sanju

Saiyaara is doing wonders at the box office. After a phenomenal opening week, the movie has registered another massive second weekend and even made it to the top 10 best second weekends of all time, domestically.

Saiyaara scores Rs 75.50 crore in second weekend, takes 8th spot among the top 2nd weekends of all time

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara fetched over Rs 75.50 crore in its second weekend, with Rs 18 crore coming on Friday, followed by Rs 26 crore and Rs 30 - 31 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. It registered the 8th best second weekend of all time, leaving behind Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Aamir Khan's Dangal. It remained behind other juggernauts, including Pushpa 2, Chhaava, Stree 2, Gadar 2, Animal, Baahubali 2, and Jawan.

When compared to its opening weekend, Saiyaara maintained a strong hold, dropping by just 9 percent in its second weekend. The Mohit Suri directorial is the only newcomer's movie and the second 2025 released movie after Chhaava, mentioned in the list. It will be interesting to see whether or not YRF's upcoming production venture, War 2, will find a place among the Top 10 second weekends of all time.

Here’s a look at the top 2nd Weekend Box Office Collection of All Time

Sr No Film Name 2nd Weekend Box Office 1 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Rs 116 crore 2 Chhaava Rs 101.50 crore 3 Stree 2 Rs 92 crore 4 Gadar 2 Rs 88 crore 5 Animal Rs 87 crore 6 Bahubali 2 (Hindi) Rs 79 crore 7 Jawan Rs 78 crore 8 Saiyaara Rs 75.50 crore (est.) 9 Dangal Rs 72 crore 10 Kashmir Files Rs 70 crore 11 Pathaan Rs 62.75 crore 12 Sanju Rs 61.25 crore 13 Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 55 crore 14 PK Rs 53.50 crore 15 The Kerala Story Rs 53 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

