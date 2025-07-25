Inside Sabyasachi's Delhi store where Chor Bazaar finds meet royal aesthetics in a vintage wonderland

Sabyasachi is one of the leading Indian luxury brands renowned for its exquisite bridal wear. The brand, founded by Kolkata-based fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, has flagship stores in various parts of India, including cities like Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. It also has a store in New York City. Now, if you are obsessed with the brand and often wonder what Sabyasachi stores look like from the inside, then this is for you.

Sabyasachi’s Delhi store boasts of hand-painted chandeliers, vintage decor from Chor Bazaar, and more

An old video posted by an Instagram user shows glimpses of the Sabyasachi store in Delhi. It is nothing less than a museum. The luxurious flagship store, spread across a 13,500 sq. ft. area, is located at One Style Mile in Mehrauli.

It gives a dreamy vibe when you enter this opulent property. Marvellous hand-painted chandeliers in the entrance area add beauty to the luxurious store. Then, we see an inside view of Sabyasachi’s bridal wear collection, which features mannequins in red lehengas. One can also notice the beautiful antique carpet on the floor, which enhances the interior of the property.

The store has a grand staircase, which has rare Tanjore paintings attached to the wall. The clip then gives a peek into what the designer offers to his customers who visit the store. We see a tray with black coffee, milk, and sugar cubes kept on the table. There is also a beautiful vintage Dutch plate of silver color that has cookies.

The Sabyasachi store in Delhi has several ittar bottles and artefacts curated from the bylanes of several places in India. In an interview with Mint in 2016, the designer revealed that he arranged the vintage decor items from Chor Bazaar, Firozabad, Old Delhi, and Lucknow.

The flagship store also contains French-era furniture, which looks elegant while adding a royal touch to its aesthetics.

More things to know about Sabyasachi’s Delhi store

According to Grazia magazine, this Delhi store is designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee himself. The luxurious store is divided into two wings. The first wing is mainly for women’s bridal wear. The second wing consists of ready-to-wear garments, sarees, and kurtas. There is a separate floor for menswear.

Sabyasachi’s Delhi store boasts of 57 hand-painted chandeliers, 318 hand-retouched studio portraits, 732 ittar bottles, 214 vintage Dutch plates, and more.