Prithviraj Sukumaran compares his Sarzameen co-star Kajol to Mohanlal, calls her ‘a truly gifted artist…’

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol recently made the headlines as they appeared together in the Bollywood movie Sarzameen. As the movie premiered on JioHotstar, the Kaduva actor compared his co-star to Malayalee superstar Mohanlal.

What made Prithviraj consider Kajol and Mohanlal to be similar?

Talking with Bollywood Bubble, Prithviraj Sukumaran said, “Kajol is wonderful, she’s a truly gifted artist. And, she is an instinctive actor. The greatest thing about collaborating with such actors is that they make the pitch for your character unpredictable.”

“It’s not like you have rehearsed with them a couple of times. It also happens with Mohanlal sir. He’s very instinctive as an actor. If we do 5 takes with him, each take will be different from the others. Kajol is a lot like him. She truly believes in being instinctive about her performance pitch,” he added.

Prithviraj’s team hits back against false rumors

In recent times, reports suggested that Prithviraj claimed Lucifer 3 would be the biggest action venture in Indian cinema, even including underwater action sequences. However, the actor’s team, Poffactio, has hit back against these rumors, clearing the air.

The team has also criticized news portals for spreading false claims and said, “We express our disappointment in major channels for spreading false news claiming that Prithviraj Sukumaran made statements about the L3 movie. These reports are entirely untrue.”

“It appears this misinformation originated from a fake profile ID as part of a hate campaign. We request all channels to cross-check facts before reporting and to republish corrected news to clarify the truth to the public and Prithviraj’s well-wishers,” the post read.

Here’s the official post:

About Sarzameen

Sarzameen is a Hindi-language movie starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan in leading roles. The film follows the story of Vijay Menon, an Indian Army officer who seemingly loses his son only to discover him to be part of a militant group after many years.

The movie, written and directed by Kayoze Irani, was directly released on OTT and received mixed reviews.

Moving ahead, Prithviraj Sukumaran is next set to appear in the lead role for the Malayalam movie Vilayath Buddha. The actor is also part of the Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli.

