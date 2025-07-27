Cha Eun Woo embodies real life Jinu from KPop Demon Hunters with Arden Cho's Rumi for Free cover, fans left mesmerized

On July 27, 2025, Arden Cho and Cha Eun-woo teamed up for a special duet of 'Free', a track from KPop Demon Hunters. The duet was released on YouTube and quickly caught fans’ attention for its vocals and visuals. Styled as Jinu and Rumi from the film, both artists recreated the characters with precision, drawing praise from viewers.

In the caption, Cho addressed Eun-woo’s upcoming military enlistment. She wrote, “Before my 동생 [dongsaeng - younger brother] heads off to serve, we wanted to share a little gift with you all. Enjoy, Free! A special cover, from the heart 우리 동생이 화이팅! [Uri dongsaeng-i hwaiting!] Can’t wait for your safe and strong return. See you soon!"

Eun-woo and Cho’s five-year friendship shines

Before the official video dropped, Arden Cho also posted a behind-the-scenes clip showing the two casually chatting. Fans got to see their easy chemistry and long-standing bond. Cha Eun-woo, who called her 'sister,' has known Cho for five years. Both wore outfits inspired by their movie counterparts, and the styling helped fans connect the dots between the film characters and the singers.

Viewers quickly noted the resemblance between Eun-woo and Jinu, with many saying his look and presence captured the movie character perfectly.

Here’s why fans are calling it a 'Powerful Duo'

Fans were especially impressed by Eun-woo’s vocals and rap in the ballad version of Free. Many praised his captivating voice and how well his tone matched Arden Cho’s. Comments described their harmony as beautiful, with several calling them a 'powerful duo.' The visual pairing, along with the emotional timing of the cover, made it even more meaningful ahead of his enlistment.

Cha Eun-woo, member of K-pop group ASTRO, will officially enlist in South Korea’s military on July 28, 2025. His agency, Fantagio, confirmed that he will serve for 18 months, with a discharge planned for January 2027.

Before enlisting, he used the fan app fromm to connect with supporters. “I’ve been doing well, meeting people I’m thankful for. I miss Aroha (ASTRO’s fan club). You’ll probably miss me a lot too, right? It hasn’t fully hit me yet,” he wrote. “But with the album, movie, and drama all coming out, don’t forget me.”

On July 21, Cha Eun-woo shared a photo series on Instagram titled 'These Days.' The post included pictures from his farewell party, where he wore a black T-shirt and a paper crown while posing with a cake and balloons that read “We Will Miss You.” Other photos showed him getting a buzz cut, with his team wearing shirts printed with his childhood photo in a toy soldier cap.

