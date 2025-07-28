EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty reveals why he will never forget Border 'Suhaagraat' song: ‘Athiya had fever…’

Border (1997) is a landmark film in Suniel Shetty's career. The actor, who is promoting Hunter Season 2 these days, recently talked about how he shot the romantic track, To Chalun, for the movie and shared why he will never forget that shoot.

Suniel Shetty reveals how he shot ‘Suhaagraat’ song in Border

In an exclusive podcast with Pinkvilla, Suniel Shetty revealed that he was scared as it was a ‘Suhaagraat’ song. He said, “Suhaagraat sunke mujhe tension ho jata tha ki kaise shoot karenge. Kya karenge? Lekin jab JP Ji (JP Dutta) ne gana sunaya, I was very clear ki ek hi aadmi hai jo ye gana aise shoot kar sakta hai aur JP ji ne hi shoot kiya waise. The most memorable song and shoot that I have ever done. Itni khoobsurati se unhone shoot kiya tha wo gana that is unbelievable.”

Further, the Hera Pheri actor mentioned that when they were stuck at one point, then a MIG fighter plane helped them sort out their confusion. “Beech me ek shot me atak gaye the hum log ki jab fauji nikalta hai bahar wo apne pyaar ko kaise chhodega. Uski biwi ko kaise chhodega. Confuse the JP Ji discuss kar rahe the. Suddenly a MIG went on top and he looked up and he said that's it,” he added.

Suniel elaborated, “Sound daal diya aur main upar dekhta hu wo yaad dila deta hai ki war is on. The nation above anything else. And he says, ‘Company March’. To biwi alag ho gayi, ladke tayar ho gaye ki okay humein jung ke liye jana hai. And without looking back, he keeps going, and he goes into battle.”

Watch full podcast here:

Sunil Shetty underlines why he will never forget that shoot

The 60-year-old further mentioned that his daughter Athiya Shetty had a fever that night, so he was really worried about her.

He said, “Athiya mere saath thi tabhi, chhoti bachhi thi. She was 3 years old. She had a fever, and I had to send her back. To shooting ke dauran, ghadi ghadi phone karna pahuchi ki nahi. Usko jana tha Mumbai wo chali gayi Delhi because of the storm with full fever. To main wo raat kabhi bhulunga nahi. Till the time Athiya reached and then went to the doctor. Mana (Mana Shetty) said everything is okay. JP Ji, mai, all worried about everything.”

