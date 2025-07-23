Sneak peek into 140-year-old historic Mumbai mansion and among the first with electricity, lavish decor, oil-painted ceilings

Jamsetji Tata was an Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist who founded India’s largest conglomerate, Tata Group. He is widely regarded as the ‘Father of Indian Industry’. Jamsetji Tata played a major role in the industrial development of India. Here’s what his Mumbai mansion looks like.

Exploring Jamsetji Tata’s Mumbai mansion, a historic property and one of the first in the city to have electricity

Advertisement

An Instagram user named Nishant Sonavane posted a video of Jamsetji Tata’s mansion located at Waudby Road, Mumbai. The clip shows the outside view of the heritage mansion, called Esplanade House.

According to the user, the mud-colored architectural gem boasts a stunning Renaissance Revival Design, a 19th-century architectural and decorative style inspired by the Italian Renaissance period (14th-17th centuries).

Built in 1885, Jamsetji Tata’s mansion was among the first properties to have electricity in Mumbai. The house also has concealed wiring and an elevator.

Gold-gilded decor, oil-painted ceilings and more

Jamsetji Tata’s Mumbai mansion is decorated with lavish interiors. The house features gold-gilded decor with ivory inlays, and the ceilings are painted with oil.

Saint Bernard dog sculpture at the entry gate

Esplanade House has beautiful gardens, marble fountains, and statues which add a unique touch to the mansion. The historical gem also has a brown-colored Saint Bernard dog sculpture installed at the entry, right above its main entrance.

Advertisement

Jamsetji Tata’s Mumbai mansion, Esplanade House, is not open to the public. Its beautiful decor says it all about the rich heritage in the city. It is also proof that the late industrialist was truly a visionary.

A brief about Jamsetji Tata

Born on March 3, 1839, Jamsetji Tata hailed from a Zoroastrian Parsi family of priests in Navsari, Gujarat. He was the first child and only son of Nusserwanji Tata. The late industrialist worked in his father's company until he was 29 years old. His father got him enrolled in Elphinstone College in Mumbai.

Jamsetji Tata graduated from the institution as a 'green scholar' in 1858. He commissioned the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai in 1903. He was also the founder of Jamshedpur city. He contributed towards the establishment of the Indian Institute of Science, Tata Steel and Tata Power.

ALSO READ: Rakesh Roshan’s neck angioplasty: What it is and why it’s done