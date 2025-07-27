Is BTS' Jungkook back in South Korea to meet bestie Cha Eun Woo before latter's military enlistment? Here's why fans think so

BTS member Jungkook is reportedly back in South Korea, according to several posts circulating on social media. The singer, who was believed to be in Los Angeles with other BTS members for their upcoming album, is now said to be in Seoul. Fans are speculating that his visit might be to meet his close friend, ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo, who is preparing to begin his mandatory military service.

Jungkook flies back amid BTS’ ongoing album work in Los Angeles

BTS members have been stationed in Los Angeles for the past two months as they work on their highly anticipated comeback album. BTS leader RM (Kim Namjoon) flew in first, followed by the rest of the group. Fans were expecting all members to be present in LA until reports of Jungkook being seen in South Korea began surfacing online.

Jungkook and fellow BTS member Jimin were discharged from the military two months ago. Both served together, with Jungkook working in the kitchen department during his service. Jimin shared, “The kitchen job is really tough. You have to manage everything, from inventory to preparing food.”

Here’s why fans think Jungkook is in South Korea

One fan on social media claimed to have seen Jungkook in South Korea recently. While there is no official confirmation, fans strongly believe that Jungkook returned to spend time with his best friend Cha Eun-woo before his enlistment. The two have been close friends for years, along with Seventeen’s Mingyu. This group of 97-liner idols, born in 1997, has often shown their strong bond in public.

Before Jungkook enlisted in the military last year, Cha Eun-woo gifted him a special watch worn by Korean soldiers. Fans believe Jungkook might have wanted to return the gesture and give Eun-woo a warm send-off before his 18-month service begins.

Cha Eun-woo, known as one of the most handsome K-pop idols, is famous both as a singer and actor. A member of ASTRO, he has starred in hit K-dramas such as True Beauty, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, and A Good Day to Be a God. His enlistment news has led to an emotional response from fans who admire his work and visuals.

