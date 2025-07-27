Fatima Sana Shaikh poses with Tamannaah Bhatia amidst rumors of her dating ex-boyfriend Vijay Varma; awkward much?

Reports of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's breakup made headlines a few months ago. Soon after separating from Tamannaah, rumors suggested that Vijay is dating Fatima Sana Shaikh. While neither has officially confirmed their relationship, Vijay and Fatima have been seen together on several occasions. Recently, a picture has gone viral on the internet. In this image, Fatima and Tamannaah are seen together.

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia and Fatima Sana Shaikh attend an event together

Tamannaah Bhatia and Fatima Sana Shaikh recently attended an event in the city. Tamannaah shared a picture from the event on her Instagram story, where she can be seen posing alongside Shalini Passi, Taha Shah Badussha, and others. What drew everyone's attention was Tamannaah and Fatima being in the same frame.

At the event, the elegant ladies are seen dressed in stylish outfits. Both are smiling from ear to ear as they are photographed with others. Amidst rumors of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma's relationship, her picture with Tamannaah has left the internet talking.

Here's Tamannaah Bhatia's picture with Fatima Sana Shaikh

Speaking about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, the two had openly admitted being in a relationship. In a world where celeb couples prefer to be tight-lipped about their private life, this former couple proved to be bravehearts. However, after dating for a few years, they parted ways due to unknown reasons. While fans were expecting their wedding, the news of their breakup left many in shock.

Advertisement

A few months after this, Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh were spotted together at a cafe in Mumbai. Fans were quick to speculate that the two are not just friends. On June 26, the rumors of their relationship increased after Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma were seen sitting beside each other at Rekha's blockbuster movie Umrao Jaan screening. She shared several pictures, but her snaps with Vijay had gone viral on the internet.

However, Vijay and Fatima haven't commented on these speculations yet. Earlier, Fatima had admitted not being in a relationship with Vijay.

Workwise, Fatima Sana Shaikh was recently seen in Metro In Dino and Aap Jaisa Koi. Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in a song titled Nasha, from Raid 2.

ALSO READ: Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's modern and lavish Mumbai house that exudes class: Cozy bedroom, spacious balcony and more