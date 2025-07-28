Buzz cut FAILS to take away Cha Eun Woo’s charm, star hangs out with ASTRO members before military enlistment

Cha Eun Woo is all set to enter his military phase as a member of the ROK band on July 28. Becoming the second one from the boy group ASTRO to enlist, following the oldest member, MJ, there has been a lot of anticipation about his time in the South Korean military. Just one day ahead of the start of his national service, the singer shared photos with his fans on social media, debuting the much-dreaded buzz cut. With probably the shortest possible hair length for the hairstyle, Cha Eun Woo’s handsomeness was not in the least bit overshadowed.

Cha Eun Woo shares first pics with military buzz cut

Being one of the most famous idol-actors in the industry, fans have also expressed their sorrow about being unable to communicate with him for the coming one and a half years. To chat with them for what could be their last time in many months, he turned on a YouTube live stream talking about how he hasn’t been able to accept it. And while the others around him were getting upset and missing him already, it wasn’t until he got the buzz cut that it hit him.

Leaving his parting message, Cha Eun Woo said while shooting hearts at the viewers of his livestream, “Let’s meet again once my body and mind are healthier. I'll say goodbye for now. Bye-bye! I'll go and come back safely. Don't get hurt, and be careful of the heat. Once again, thank you and love you. Bye.”

He also shared photos with fellow ASTRO members and Moon Sua, the sister of late member Moonbin, showing moments from their final meal together before his enlistment. All set to be gone for 18 months, Cha Eun Woo will become a part of the Korean military band, which he is said to have joined after a rigorous application process. After beginning his mandatory service, the star is likely to get training for 2 weeks and then get placed at his base. It is believed that fans will be able to spot him performing at military festivals and more such public events that the ROK band takes part in.

Upcoming projects from Cha Eun Woo include an album releasing in September, the film First Ride premiere in October, and the Netflix K-drama The Wonder Fools with Park Eun Bin dropping later this year.

