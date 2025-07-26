Hrithik Roshan’s massive backend profit sharing deal with Aditya Chopra for War 2 - Salary Revealed

Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in Fighter (2024), is gearing up for his upcoming movie, War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the action thriller film stars Hrithik as the main lead in his reprised role. It also features Kiara Advani, Jr NTR, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Amid its high buzz, we have learnt that Hrithik has a massive profit sharing deal with producer Aditya Chopra.

Hrithik Roshan receives upfront fee of Rs 50 crore for War 2

Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan has been paid Rs 50 crore upfront fee for Ayan Mukerji's upcoming directorial, War 2. Hrithik has been partnered with Aditya Chopra on the franchise since the first installment, War, which was released in 2019. He has a backend deal with Yash Raj Films.

Once the film releases and completes its run, Hrithik and Aditya will share the profit that War 2 earns. Hrithik would be drawing a massive paycheck by the end because the film is expected to yield a lot of money.

Hrithik Roshan joins Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in backend deal with YRF

Hrithik Roshan, who has been leading the War franchise since its first part, has joined the list of actors having a backend deal with YRF. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan are already a part of this deal with the production house.

Jr NTR takes Rs 70 crore, Kiara Advani gets Rs 15 crore renumeration

As per reports, Jr NTR has also drawn a massive paycheck of Rs 70 crore from YRF, which is the highest among actors for making a debut in a movie. Kiara Advani has received Rs 15 crore for her role, whereas Anil Kapoor has been paid Rs 10 crore.

A brief about War 2

Made on a massive budget of Rs 400 crore, War 2 is one of the most expensive films in India. The trailer of the movie was released a few days ago and generated more hype ahead of its release. Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal. Kiara Advani is cast as Kavya Luthra in the War sequel.

