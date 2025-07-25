War 2 trailer: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR go head-to-head; Kiara Advani stuns beyond bikini this time

Finally, the moment that we all had been waiting for is here! The trailer of the much-awaited YRF film is out, and we are blown away. The 2 minutes 39 seconds visual glimpse into the sixth film of the Spy Universe marked the return of Hrithik Roshan's Kabir in a meaner, bulkier, and menacing avatar.

We bet it’s going to be difficult for you to take sides between him and Jr NTR, and it's not us who is saying this, but the Greek God himself wrote this while sharing the trailer.

War 2 Trailer

Taking to his official X handle, Hrithik Roshan shared the trailer of his upcoming and much-talked-about film War 2. He wrote, "It will not be easy to take sides in this War."

We can see Hrithik delivering a diverse range of emotions, from fierce patriotism to romance, while going head-to-head with both Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the 6 extravagant action scenes. The plot gets even more intriguing after watching Kabir indulge in a conflict with Jr NTR, Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana's Colonel Luthra.

Hrithik Roshan’s character pays tribute to Tiger Shroff

At one point in the Ayan Mukerji directorial trailer, we are reminded of Captain Khalid Rahmani, played by Tiger Shroff in War, when Hrithik pays a tribute to the martyred soldier. He can also be seen mouthing high-impact dialogues.

Hrithik Roshan’s chemistry with Kiara Advani

One thing that everyone is excited to watch in War 2 is the chemistry between Hrithik and Kiara. The film marks the first time that the Krrish star will be seen sharing a screen with both the talented actors, along with his first collaboration with Ayan Mukerji.

War had emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2019 with its on-screen character of Kabir being celebrated by fans and audience alike. War 2 promises the return of Hrithik's Kabir with a growth arc that's evident in the newly launched trailer.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr and Kiara Advani in leading roles. The film is all set to be released in theatres and IMAX screens worldwide on August 14th, 2025.

