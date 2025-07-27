Anushka Sharma's Chakda Xpress shelved? Dibyendu Bhattacharya reveals director's words: 'Film wasn’t completely finished'

It has been many years since the audience has seen Anushka Sharma in a Bollywood film. The audience was eagerly anticipating her comeback in Chakda Xpress, a biographical film on cricket icon Jhulan Goswami. Amid this, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who is also a prominent part of the film, spoke about the movie's delay and admitted that he is confused, just like the audience.

Advertisement

Dibyendu Bhattacharya talks about Chakda Xpress release

In conversation with News18, Dibyendu Bhattacharya shared that he is even waiting for Chakda Xpress to release, as it is a ‘fantastic’ film. The actor further revealed watching the movie at director Prosit Roy's house. Bhattacharya revealed that he had asked the director to show him the movie since it was with him.

Dibyendu disclosed what Roy told him, "He said, it (film) wasn’t completely finished, not everything had been done." He added, "But I watched it and… it is such a beautiful film."

Praising the talented star Anushka Sharma, Dibyendu said that it is her "best performance" so far.

Is Chakda Xpress shelved?

When the actor was asked if Chakda Xpress is shelved or postponed, Dibyendu said, "I have no idea."

He added, "If I had any information about the film, I would tell you first. I really don’t know because Clean Slate is on one side and Netflix is on the other. What’s going on between the two, I have no clue."

Advertisement

About Chakda Xpress

Chakda Xpress was announced in 2022 by Netflix. This movie was supposed to be Anushka Sharma's comeback after Zero (2018). Directed by Prosit Roy and written by Abhishek Banerjee, Chakda Xpress is a biopic based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life. The film is backed by Clean Slate Filmz, a production house by Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma.

In 2024, it was reported that Clean Slate Filmz partnership with Netflix had ended. Due to this, Chakda Xpress was getting delayed.

ALSO READ: Seven months of sweat, no sign of release: What’s happening with Anushka Sharma’s Chakda 'Xpress? Find out