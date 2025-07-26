Taylor Swift reviews Happy Gilmore 2: Travis Kelce cameo has girlfriend praising Adam Sandler starrer, 'Cracking and cheering...'

International pop icon Taylor Swift and American footballer Travis Kelce have been dating each other for a while now. The couple recently made their relationship Instagram official. As Travis made a cameo in Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2, Taylor is all elated and enthusiastic. Her latest post on social media says it all.

Taylor Swift praises Happy Gilmore 2

Taylor Swift, who recently watched Happy Gilmore 2, took to Instagram to review Adam Sandler starrer. In her Instagram story, the singer shared a poster of the movie and penned her thoughts, saying that she loved the film. Taylor called it a "must-watch".

"Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must watch, 13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible," her post reads.

Check the screenshot of her Instagram story:

Adam Sandler talks about whether he asked Taylor Swift to make a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2

Meanwhile, in an interview at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere on Monday, Adam Sandler was quizzed about whether he asked Taylor Swift to make a cameo appearance in the movie. To which, the actor shared that the team didn't want to "bother" the singer, who has been entertaining the world. Sandler also praised the singer, saying that he admires her.

"We didn’t want to bother Taylor. We just let Taylor entertain the world as she does. I listened to 'All Too Well' three times in a row today with my kid. She's done a lot for our planet, so we love her," the Happy Gilmore 2 actor told Extra.

A brief about Happy Gilmore 2

Travis Kelce has played a cameo role as Oscar's abusive boss at the club restaurant (head waiter) in the Netflix release, Happy Gilmore 2. This is not the first time the footballer has starred in a movie. He was previously seen as himself in the 2023 documentary film, Kelce.

Released on July 25, 2025, Happy Gilmore 2 is a long-awaited sequel to Happy Gilmore, a film released in 1996. The sports comedy stars Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller, and Dennis Dugan from the original movie.

Eminem, Post Malone, Nick Swardson, Steve Buscemi, Eric André and Benny Safdie have also made their cameos in the film.

