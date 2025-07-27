Saiyaara 2nd Weekend Box Office: Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda starrer collects Rs 75 crore, nets 248 crore in 10 days

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is setting new benchmarks for the upcoming newcomer movies. The romantic drama recorded a phenomenal second weekend, indicating a long run at the box office.

Saiyaara adds Rs 75 crore in the second weekend, nears the Rs 250 crore mark

Bankrolled by Yashraj Films, Saiyaara closed its opening week at a strong total of Rs 172 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie entered its second weekend by showing a nominal drop and collecting Rs 18 crore on the 2nd Friday. It further witnessed a massive jump, collecting Rs 26.50 crore on the 2nd Saturday, and entered the Rs 200 crore mark in just 9 days.

According to estimates, the movie has grossed around Rs 30 crore to Rs 31 crore net on its 2nd Sunday, bringing its total cume to an astonishing Rs 247.50 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie is only Rs 2.50 crore away from hitting the Rs 250 crore mark. Based on its current trends and outstanding box office run, Saiyaara is expected to surpass the Rs 300 crore mark in its third weekend.

The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer is not slowing down anytime soon, despite the new releases arriving next weekend- Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2.

Day-wise box office collections of Saiyaara are as follows:

Days Saiyaara Net India Day 1 Rs 21.50 crore Day 2 Rs 26 crore Day 3 Rs 35.75 crore Day 4 Rs 23.75 crore Day 5 Rs 24.50 crore Day 6 Rs 21.50 crore Day 7 Rs 19 crore Day 8 Rs 18 crore Day 9 Rs 26.50 crore Day 10 Rs 30 - 31 crore (est.) Total Rs 247.50 crore

Saiyaara in theaters

