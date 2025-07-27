Inside Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding menu: No big wedding cake, unusual dessert in the plans

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding has captured the spotlight in recent headlines. Reports indicate that this beloved celebrity couple is planning to exchange vows in a grand ceremony in September 2025. It is also said that the preparations for his special day have begun. Now, it seems that Selena has the perfect idea of what she wants and what she doesn't wish to have on her big day.

Selena Gomez talks about her wedding dessert

In a new interview clip shared by her brand, Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez hinted at details about her forthcoming nuptials to fiancé Benny Blanco. She was seen brainstorming the menu, especially the dessert, that she wishes to have at her and Blanco's special day. Surprisingly, the singer-actor isn't dreaming about the typical wedding cake but wishes to have something very special.

She admitted, "Whenever that day comes, I do know, I don't want a big cake."

Instead, Selenza Gomez said that she wants a smaller and more intimate dessert just for the two of them. She said, "I think I’d want a mini one for just us that we can freeze."

But along with this, Gomez mentioned that her preferred dessert for her wedding will be biscuits and gravy. However, she emphasised the fact that she doesn't wish to have anyone's recipe but only her nana's.

Selena shared, "My nana’s biscuits and gravy. That sounds like dessert to me."

Selena Gomez has proved that, like many girls, she desires her special day to be a lot more emotional. While reports of her wedding to Benny Blanco is clearly growing each day, the couple has yet to confirm these rumors.

According to recent reports, they are implementing additional security measures to protect their privacy. A source told the Daily Mail that Selena is going back and forth on whether or not to allow people to have their phones as an extra measure of security and privacy, along with the fact that she wants everyone to be present.

After dating for a few years, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco became engaged in December 2024.

