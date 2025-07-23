EXCLUSIVE: Not Arjun Ustara, Shahid Kapoor's action thriller with Vishal Bharadwaj is titled Romeo

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy with the production of his upcoming movie with Vishal Bharadwaj. Boasting an ensemble star cast that includes Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, Vikrant Massey, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles, the action-packed thriller was speculated to be titled Arjun Ustara.

Shahid Kapoor’s film with Vishal Bharadwaj gets a new title

Contrary to the rumors, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the much-awaited commercial potboiler is officially titled Romeo. According to a source close to the development, the title stands true to the nature of the character. The makers were toying with several other titles too, including Arjun Ustara and Evil, but Romeo got finalized. Shahid Kapoor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar of a gangster with a colorful life.

Romeo is a tailor-made action thriller for today's audience, treated very differently from other films in the genre. Triptii Dimri will be seen as the leading lady, while the details about other characters have been kept under wraps. Disha Patani has recently shot a special dance number with Shahid Kapoor for the movie.

Romeo is set for a clash with Dhurandhar and The Raja Saab

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home production, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Romeo is officially slated to release on December 5, 2025. The makers are confident in their creation and are in no mood to push the release date to avoid box office clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Prabhas' The Raja Saab.

The Kabir Singh actor is delighted with how the movie is shaping up under the direction of Vishal Bharadwaj. One of the key reasons why he signed Romeo was a promise by Bharadwaj and Nadiadwala to take a commercial route for the post-pandemic audience.

Shahid Kapoor set to return to rom-com post Romeo

The principal photography of Romeo is in its final stages. Soon after wrapping the gangster film, Shahid Kapoor will return to the rom-com genre as he is all set to begin the production of Cocktail 2, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

For the uninitiated, Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bharadwaj have previously collaborated on Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). Romeo marks their fourth collaboration together. The actor was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews’ Deva, a cop actioner, which was a box office dud. However, the duo is confident about their upcoming movie.

