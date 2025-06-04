Kang Ha Neul, Go Min Si's Tastefully Yours Ep 9-10 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what to expect

Tastefully Yours continued to unfold with the release of its 7th and 8th episodes on June 2 and 3. As the story progressed, the leads faced unforeseen troubles and received closure from lingering past issues, leading to a renewed conviction to move forward in life.

Read to catch up on the key updates of this week's episodes and find out how the story might unfold next.

Advertisement

In episodes 7 and 8 of Tastefully Yours, Han Beom Woo (Kang Ha Neul) spoiled Mo Yeon Joo's (Go Min Si) ex-boyfriend, Jeon Min's (Yoo Yeon Seok) plans of selling Le Murir restaurant to the Hansang group. He also exposed Jeon Min's evil deeds to seal the deal with the Hansang group behind the back of Le Murir's owner.

However, he was forgiven and given a chance to start afresh. His past relationship with Mo Yeon Joo also received a proper end as they parted ways by wishing each other well.

As things finally started to look good for Han Beom Woo and Mo Yeon Joo, his brother spoiled everything by revealing his initial intentions of joining her fine diner, Jungjae. She accused Han Beom Woo of betraying her by stealing her recipe and using it to earn a three-star rating for his own Seoul restaurant, Motto.

However, the entire event was carried out by Motto's head chef and Han Beom Woo's secretary, without his knowledge.

Advertisement

To see how the leads' relationship progresses, watch episodes 9 and 10 on June 9 and 10 at 10:00 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

In the next week's episodes, Hansang Group's director will inform Han Beom Woo of her decision to make sure that Mo Yeon Joo is thrown out of the culinary industry, most probably to keep their recipe-stealing secret from getting exposed.

Now, Han Beom Woo will have to make the tough choice between complying with the injustice against Mo Yeon Joo to secure his Hansang inheritance or fight for his love and give up on everything to save her.

Away from the Hansang drama, we have the two Jungjae workers– Jin Myeong Suk (Kim Shin Rok) and Sin Chun Seung (Yoo Soo Bin), providing comic relief by fighting all day. However, there is a strong possibility that their relationship will evolve into something romantic.

ALSO READ: Tastefully Yours' Go Min Si's underage drinking revisited amid school bullying and money extortion allegations