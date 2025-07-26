Varun Dhawan is 'trying' to be good father to Lara but fears being thrown out of house by wife Natasha: 'I don't think...'

Varun Dhawan stepped into a new phase of his life after welcoming his daughter Lara last year. Since then, the actor has been juggling a hectic work schedule and his personal life, making sure to keep ample time for his daddy duties. But has his life changed after embracing fatherhood? The actor, in a recent interview, opened up about it all.

How has Varun Dhawan’s life changed after becoming a father?

Talking to ETimes, Varun Dhawan recalled the initial days when he brought his daughter Lara home. He admitted that he is 'still figuring out’ fatherhood. He candidly confessed about not being sure how much of a kid he can be around her or how responsible he has to be. He also believes that many men go through this. “Right now, Natasha is doing everything I have to give her credit. The woman does practically everything initially, then the man comes in and becomes useful.”

While saying that he is still learning how to be a good dad, the actor seems to be enjoying every bit of the new role. The Border 2 star added that he is enjoying playing with her. “Being a dad is a lot of fun right now, and every day I'm trying to be a better dad. I don’t think I'm there yet,” he added.

Varun Dhawan also revealed how becoming a parent has changed his day-to-day life. He quipped that he is watching television at a really low volume these days, or he fears that his wife Natasha Dalal will throw him out.

Varun Dhawan’s work front

Varun Dhawan has a couple of films in his kitty. He has Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. Apart from that, he has Bhediya 2 with Dinesh Vijan. He was shooting for Hai Jaawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy. He is working with his dad, David Dhawan, in this one. Varun also has Border 2 alongside an ensemble star-cast and yet another mytho-horror film with Dinesh Vijan.

