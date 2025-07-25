Sarzameen Twitter Review: 7 tweets you must read if you’re planning to watch Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kajol and Prithviraj’s movie

Ever since the first look poster of Sarzameen was out, fans have been intrigued. After the trailer release, they were eagerly waiting to see the film. Especially the new and bold avatar of Ibrahim Ali Khan, who served chocolate boy looks in Nadaaniyan and also the chemistry between Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. But is the Kayoze Irani directorial worth the hype? Read these 7 tweets before deciding if you want to watch the thriller drama or not.

Netizens' reaction after watching Sarzameen

Sarzameen released on JioHotstar on July 25. The Internet is buzzing with reviews of the film. It has been getting mixed reviews but one common thing that everyone has been raving about is Ibrahim Ali Khan’s surprisingly changed avatar. Well, one of the fans took to their X handle and wrote, “Kajol’s chemistry with Prithviraj Sukumaran is so good that I manifest to see them more on screen in equally good stories! (Hey Dharma, just do this!)”

Another fan wrote, “#Sarzameen is an above average film especially for the performances of @itsKajolD @PrithviOfficial and a sincere #IbrahimAliKhan. The familiar storyline and treatment and deja vu to mission Kashmir cannot be ignored. A sincere attempt nevertheless . Watchable.” These tweets were followed by more reviews like, “#Sarzameen had a solid premise but failed to deliver. Weak screenplay and direction let it down. Prithvi, Kajol & the rest of the cast did well, but there was no real emotional connect. Overall, a mid watch with no standout moments. AVERAGE.”

Sarzameen's OTT Release Date And Platform

Sarzameen, starring Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, was released on JioHotstar on July 25. Interestingly, this is Saif Ali Khan's son's second film, and it too will have an OTT release, just like his debut film, Nadaaniyan.

Sarzameen Plot

It is a political thriller that features a significant amount of emotional drama. Set against the backdrop of Kashmir, Prithviraj plays the role of Colonel Vijay Menon in the Indian Army, and Kajol plays his wife. The story takes a twist when the Colonel discovers that his son, played by Ibrahim, is involved with a terrorist organisation. This follows an emotional turmoil in the family, and the most difficult decision for Kajol to choose between her son and husband.

