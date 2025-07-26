Park Ju Hyun gets into car accident missing Iron Girls 2 filming, agency shares health update

All Park Ju Hyun fans, if you are wondering why the actress did not appear in the Iron Girls 2 broadcast on July 25th, then we have some shocking news. The actress, who is a fixed member of the tvN entertainment program episodes, met with a traffic accident, which led to her absence from the set. Kim Dong-hyun revealed the reason during the show.

Yui, Geum Sae-rok, Park Ju Hyun, and Seol In-ah are appearing with Director General Kim Dong-hyun as regular members on Iron Girls 2. When Park couldn’t come for the filming of the episode, Kim noted, “Ms. Ju Hyun had a minor traffic accident in the morning. Ju Hyun really wanted to attend, but it was decided that resting was the right call, so she ended up not participating."

For the unversed, Iron Girls 2 is a reality show about girls who have become warriors, trying to shake off their fears and challenge boxing champions as they push beyond their limits. The news of Park’s accident has left her fans concerned about her health.

Park Ju Hyun’s representative told OSEN that the actress was involved in a traffic accident 2-3 weeks ago. The representative further added that it was a minor accident with no serious injuries, such as fractures.

The representative further explained, “It was challenging for her to participate in the filming, so she requested understanding and took a break. She is currently managing her scheduled commitments after recovery.”

Talking about her work front, Park Ju Hyun made her debut in 2019 with tvN drama Drama Stage-The Wife’s Bed. Her breakthrough role came after her stint in the Netflix original series Human Class. Her recent work is the U+ and Disney+ drama Hunter with a Scalpel, which was released last month. Additionally, she continues to meet the public through Iron Girls 2 and Shakespeare in Love.

Well, we hope to see her in the next episode of the reality show and wish her a speedy recovery.

