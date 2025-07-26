EXCLUSIVE: Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 in the making; Huma Qureshi in talks to lead

In 2006, the Dibakar Banerjee directed Khosla Ka Ghosla starring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Vijay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Pravin Dabas turned out to be a surprise success at the box office, and over the years gained a cult status for its dark and situational comedy. The film went ahead to win a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 54th National Film Award. Khosla Ka Ghosla has gained a lot of traction on digital and satellite world, with characters too becoming a household name.

And now, come 2025, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is in the making and is set to go on floors towards the end of year. According to sources close to the development, Umesh Bist and team have cracked as script that’s an extension of the Khosla Ka Ghosla world. “Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 script is locked and presently in the casting stage. The team is aiming to start by November this year, for a 2026 release. Much like the first part, this one too is an outright comic entertainer,” revealed a source.

We hear that the team has locked Huma Qureshi to play the lead of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. “Huma has come on board as one of the main characters of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. She heard the script and loved what is on paper. The film will most likely be produced by T Series, and the modalities are being worked out at the moment,” the source added. We are still to hear on the involvement of Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.

This is an addition to the filmography of Huma Qureshi, who is already a part of Jolly LLB 3 and Maharani 4. “Huma has also started her own production house with brother, Saqib Salim and the first film, Baby Do Die Do is scheduled to release soon,” the source concluded.

Huma is also a part of the Geethu Mohandas directed Toxic which is scheduled to arrive during the Eid 2026 weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

