Did you know Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan used to burst crackers outside Rakesh Roshan’s room during Karan Arjun shoot?

Karan Arjun (1995) remains one of the most celebrated cult movies to date. Starring Bollywood's two big superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, it is one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema. In a recent interview, veteran actor Ashok Saraf, who played a crucial role in the movie, remembered how Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had fun while shooting for Karan Arjun. The director, Rakesh Roshan, had also shared how the two superstars often pulled pranks on the sets.

Ashok Saraf reveals SRK and Salman Khan's pranks

In conversation with Radio Nasha Official, Ashok Saraf was asked if Rakesh Roshan's revelations were true. The veteran superstar admitted that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and sometimes even Johny Lever would pull pranks on everyone on the set. Saraf remembered that both the Khans used to burst crackers outside Roshan's room and used to fire fake guns to scare people.

Ashok Saraf remembered how he remained away from the pranks on the sets. He said, "Kisi ko sataana ho toh main door hu (If I have to tease someone, I'll be away). But yes, both (SRK, Salman) of them used to have a lot of fun."

Further, he shared how the popular actor Johny Lever also joined these two actors in the pranks. Saraf disclosed, "Aur unke saath mein Johny Lever bhi mil jaata tha. Uske saath main bhi fir, masti nahi karta tha par hota tha (Johny Lever also used to be there with them. Even I used to be there but I wouldn't prank anyone)."

The veteran actor also shared his experience of working on this hit movie and spoke about 'Thakor toh gayo (Thakur is gone)' dialogue.

In The Roshans, a docu-drama, Shah Rukh Khan had admitted pulling pranks on Rakesh Roshan and revealed how Pinkie Roshan used to scold him a lot. King Khan had shared, "Between Salman and me, I was slightly better behaved; at least on the face of it. I was like, ‘I didn’t do anything. It’s all his (Salman) doing.’ We were two young kids, really troubling a father figure, to be honest."

Speaking about the film, Karan Arjun also featured Kajol, Rakhee Gulzar and Amrish Puri. The film released on January 13, 1995.

