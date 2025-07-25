War 2: Jr NTR fans can’t keep calm as they react to his 6-pack abs transformation in trailer

War 2 trailer is out, and fans are on cloud nine! There are several high points in the Ayan Mukerji directorial trailer, including the face-off between Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani, who perform intense action. But what has left fans in shock is the ultimate and unbelievable transformation of the RRR star. Netizens cannot stop gushing over his 6-pack abs, and X is filled with such comments.

Fans react to Jr NTR’s body transformation

Taking to their X handle, fans went on and on about the hotness level of Jr NTR in the trailer. One of the fans shared a collage of an old picture of him, where he looked chubby, and a snap from the trailer flaunting his 6-pack abs, and wrote, “What did he eat?” Another fan shared a collage of his shirtless pics from the trailer and gushed over his looks.

Yet another fan called him the ‘Transformation God’ and said, “The OG shirtless man is back”.

War 2 trailer

The War 2 trailer is gripping, exciting, and a visual treat for fans. Taking to his official X handle, Hrithik Roshan shared the trailer of his upcoming and much-talked-about film War 2. He wrote, "It will not be easy to take sides in this War."

Hrithik’s character, Kabir, can be seen going through a series of emotions, from patriotism to seeking revenge. The plot gets even more intriguing after watching Kabir indulge in a conflict with Jr NTR, Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana's Colonel Luthra. Fans also get a dose of nostalgia as we see Kabir paying tribute to Captain Khalid Rahmani, played by Tiger Shroff in War.

This is the first time Hrithik is collaborating with Ayan Mukerji on any project. This is also the first time we get to see him romance Kiara Advani on-screen.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr and Kiara Advani in leading roles. The film is all set to be released in theatres and IMAX screens worldwide on August 14, 2025.

