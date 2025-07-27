Salman Khan regrets not hearing thoughtful advice from father Salim Khan earlier: 'Mistakes repeated becomes a habit...'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is an active user of Instagram and frequently posts pictures of his personal and professional life. Khan also shares life advice with his fans, which resonates with many. The actor has now shared some thoughtful words in a new post. Salman shared his new picture, and in the caption, he penned a very meaningful advice given by his father, Salim Khan. The advice is about not repeating mistakes in the present and not blaming others for your actions.

Salman Khan's cryptic post

Taking to his Instagram account, Salman Khan uploaded a picture where he can be seen sporting a black T-shirt and giving a grim expression. In the caption of this post, he shared his father's wise words.

The actor wrote, "Present becomes yr past, past catches up 2 your future, present Is a gift, do right with it, mistakes repeated becomes a habit n then your character, dont blame any 1 , no 1 can make u do anything that u don’t want to. My dad just said this to me, it’s so true." Salman also mentioned, "Kash I heard this earlier but never too late."

Take a look at Salman Khan's latest Instagram post-

After the Battle of Galwan actor shared this post, fans conveyed their thoughts in the comment section. One user wrote, "Your caption, so beautiful word and thats very true." Another fan commented, "Words of wisdom, absolutely never too late....its never too late."

This isn't the first time Salman Khan has written meaningful captions with his posts. Time and again, the superstar shares heartfelt words with his fans, inspiring them.

Salman Khan's upcoming projects

The megastar has been unstoppable for years and delivered back-to-back hits. He was last seen in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. Salman recently announced his much-anticipated movie, Battle of Galwan. This upcoming movie is helmed by Apoorva Lakhia and is a war-action drama based on a true story.

Along with Salman, Battle of Galwan features Chitrangda Singh as the female protagonist. The movie is expected to go on the floors by the end of this month and is scheduled for release in 2026.

Salman is also set to host Bigg Boss 19, which is reportedly premiering next month.

