Exclusive Interview: Spiritual teacher Kavyal Sedanni reveals how to learn detachment and why it is crucial

Pinkvilla recently interviewed Kavyal Sedanni, a spiritual teacher and dream expert, who discussed various topics, including past life regression, the mystical world of dreams, detachment, and the power of dream journaling. Sedanni elaborated on the importance of practicing detachment in close relationships, particularly in parenting. She emphasized why it's crucial for parents to avoid managing every aspect of their children's lives.

How to learn detachment?

Kavyal Sedanni explained that when parents control their children's lives, they risk creating dependency. She noted that children will not develop independence if they're constantly managed by their parents. Sedanni pointed out that a parent who tries to control their child and stay overly involved may prioritize their own needs over their child's. She stated that when parents desire admiration from their children, it indicates a sense of ego.

She remarked, "You protecting her (child) means back of the head you are scared that if you are not there, then she is in danger. Why? Jis Bhagwan ne usse paida kiya hai, vahi bhagwan usse protect nahi karega? Har insan ka bhagwan hota hai (The same God who created her will not protect her? Every person has their own divine guidance)."

Sedanni explained that excessive parental involvement in every decision can turn protection into irritation. She highlighted that in India, children are often controlled until they are 15 or 16, which hinders their ability to develop independence.

She added that a child’s intelligence and decision-making skills will not grow if they aren't allowed to make choices from an early age. Kavyal warned, "Aap aapki puri family barbaad kardoge agar itna micro manage karna hai toh. (You will ruin your family if you insist on micromanaging). And we all have to let go. This is a huge lesson for us."

The spiritual teacher shared, "We have to let go of the control. Control is not about love. Control is about ego. It's about our ego. We want to stay important in somebody's life. We want to stay relevant. That's not love. There is a very fine line between concern and control."

Furthermore, Kavyal suggested that parents should serve as a support system in their children's lives rather than as decision-makers, as this can lead to children feeling the need to distance themselves. She said, "The love of a parent should be so sturdy" so that the child feels safe after he returns home.

