Travis and Taylor Swift's love story: Kelce jokes he's living a 'flipped Pretty Woman' life as they reveal matching lock screens

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift just made their relationship Instagram official in the most subtly coordinated way possible: by revealing their matching phone lock screens. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end dropped a 13-photo Instagram carousel this week, showing off his offseason adventures with Swift, and eagle-eyed fans quickly picked up on a detail that screamed couple goals.

Both phones, resting on a dinner table in one shot, display black-and-white images of the couple, confirming that even their tech is in sync. But that was not the only recent reveal: Kelce also took a playful jab at himself for walking right into a viral joke about being Swift’s “Pretty Man.”

Matching lock screens and Instagram debuts

In a carousel posted Thursday, July 24, Travis Kelce gave fans a peek into his offseason—featuring multiple cameos from Taylor Swift. The standout detail? Both of their phone lock screens captured the same romantic black-and-white image of the couple.

Kelce’s screen was clearly visible, while Swift’s was partially blocked by a glass. However, fans were quick to connect the dots. The photo reel is Swift’s first official appearance on Kelce’s Instagram, emphasizing just how public and playful their relationship has become since going official in October 2023.

From skating rink snapshots to nautical outfits labeled “captain” and “first mate,” their vacation photos painted a picture of a couple enjoying downtime without a packed tour or training schedule.

The 'reverse Pretty Woman' joke Kelce couldn’t dodge

On a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce reviewed Pretty Woman, the 1990 Julia Roberts film, leading to an unscripted comparison that quickly escalated online. After Travis pitched a gender-flipped version titled Pretty Man, Jason jumped in: “You’re living Pretty Man right now.”

Travis, laughing, admitted in a follow-up Instagram comment, “Yeah, I walked myself right into that one.” The Chiefs star also joked that he’d be wearing “nothing but a tie when Taylor comes home,” leaning fully into the bit.

Jason chimed in on the platform with, “Does this make me Kit?” referencing Roberts’ on-screen best friend. Fans loved the exchange, but even Kelce knew: the setup was all his.

