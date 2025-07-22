EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao begins Ujjwal Nikam Biopic with Avinash Arun from October 2025

Earlier in 2024, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Aamir Khan is in talks for the Ujjwal Nikam biopic with Avinash Arun as the director. The conversations eventually fizzled out as Aamir decided to sign on for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke with Rajkumar Hirani. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the Ujjwal Nikam biopic is back on track, as director Avinash Arun has roped in Rajkummar Rao to play the titular role.

According to sources close to the development, the Ujjwal Nikam biopic will go on floors in the last quarter of 2025 with a start-to-finish schedule. “The prep-work for Ujjwal Nikam biopic is presently underway, and Rajkummar Rao is expected to undergo intense acting workshops to step into the shoes of a real-life lawyer. Several names were considered for the film, but eventually, Avinash felt that no one fits the bill like Rajkummar Rao,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films, and will focus on the controversial courtroom proceedings of the 1993 Bombay Blasts, as also the 2008 Mumbai Train Attacks. “It is a tribute to one of the greatest public prosecutors of India. Avinash Arun, Dinesh Vijan, and Rajkummar Rao are all excited to bring it to the spectacle. The film will retell few of the biggest courtroom battles on the big screen,” the source added.

The film goes on floors in October 2025, and will be wrapped up by the March 2026. “The makers are looking to release it in the second half of 2026. Maddock is looking to diversify it’s line up with films across genres, and the Ujjwal Nikam Biopic is just an addition to the same,” the source concluded.

