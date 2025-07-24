One Battle After Another Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio Impresses With His Revolutionary Look, Here's When The Film Will Release

The Warner Bros. Studio dropped the second trailer for One Battle After Another. The new preview gives the audience a glimpse at Leonardo DiCaprio’s look as the former member of the revolutionary group, who goes on a search for his missing daughter.

The upcoming film marks the director, Paul Thomas Anderson’s, 10th feature film and his first collaboration with the Oscar-winning actor. According to the media reports, the film is likely to skip all of the fall film festivals due to the release date clash.

However, the cinematic piece by the ace director could be premiered at Telluride. There has been no confirmation of the same yet.

What to expect from One Battle After Another?

As for the trailer of the DiCaprio starrer, One Battle After Another will see the actor playing the role of an ex-revolutionary member, Bob Ferguson. He heads out to find his missing daughter and hopes to get help from his fellow revolutionary group members.

The movie is loosely based on Thomas Pynchon’s Vineland and will dive deep into the father-daughter equation.

The Titanic star is joined by Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, and Benicio del Toro to star in the action-packed movie.

The trailer begins with DiCaprio’s character revealing that he is creating a closed circuit and explaining that it is “important to keep the cap shunted so you don’t accidentally detonate the charge.”

Further in the preview, the audience witnesses a group of people running through the fields with guns in their hands. In another scene, a pregnant woman also fires at the unknown, as Ferguson and his fellow mate sit back and clap.

The first frame of the trailer itself hooks the audience to the screens, leaving them wanting more. The official synopsis of the film reads, “A former member of a revolutionary group seeks help from other revolutionaries to find his missing daughter.”

One Battle After Another is set to open in theaters on September 25, 2025.

