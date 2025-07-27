What is the story of animated movie Mahavatar Narsimha? Know more about its box office collections and twitter review

Mahavatar Narsimha, an animated movie, recently hit the big screens on July 25, 2025. The epic mythological film is directed by Ashwin Kumar, marking his debut as a director. What is the story behind it, and how are the audiences reacting to it?

What is the story of Mahavatar Narsimha?

Mahavatar Narsimha is based on the story of Narsimha, the fourth avatara of the Hindu god Vishnu, taking place in the Satya Yuga. Part-man and part-lion is known in Vaishnavism for ending religious persecution and calamity on earth, restoring dharma in the world.

The film is set in the realm of Demigods and Demons, where an asura king, Hiranyakashyap, is hell-bent on avenging his brother Hiranyaksha, who was slain by the hands of Lord Vishnu’s Varaha avatar.

In his pursuit of revenge, Hiranyakashyap seeks penance from Lord Brahma, which offers him immense power and a seemingly immortal life. This leads him to rule over heaven, earth, and hell, declaring himself a God.

However, his five-year-old son Prahlad is the complete opposite of what he stood for, signaling a virtue of faith towards Lord Vishnu. Furious over his son’s beliefs, Hiranyakashyap tries to kill his son multiple times, only to face failure every time.

At a moment when all seems to be lost, Lord Vishnu takes up the avatar of Narasimha, personifying as a god of destruction and saving Prahlad. The avatar slays Hiranyakashyap for once and for all, putting an end to his tyranny and restoring balance to the world.

How is Mahavatar Narsimha performing at the box office?

Mahavatar Narsimha’s Hindi version has made a significant start on its opening day itself. According to our sources at Pinkvilla, we learned that the on Day 1 movie made Rs 1.35 crore and on Day 2, it jumped up, collecting Rs 3.35 crore, in Hindi-speaking regions.

This leads the movie to have a total collection of Rs 4.70 crore net collection in 2 days.

Mahavatar Narsimha Twitter reactions

Mahavatar Narsimha has paved the way for various users on X (formerly Twitter) to express their reactions. One user said, “Absolutely amazing leave nibbapanti in #Sayaraa Go and watch this amazing record setting master piece in Animation. 2 #Avatars of Vishnu plus Holika dahan goosebumbs.”

“Blockbuster loading. The best story ever watched. Never watched a movie like this. Truly a GOAT Rating:- 5/5,” another user said.

Here’s what netizens have to say

Talking about the future of Mahavatar Narsimha, director Ashwin Kumar has confirmed that Mahavatar Narasimha is the first installment in the planned Mahavatar Cinematic Universe (MCU). The franchise is envisioned as a series of seven films interconnected, based on the Dashavatara.

With the Narsimha movie beginning the universe, it will likely conclude with a two-part epic based on Kalki, likely releasing by 2037.

