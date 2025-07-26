Trigger Ending Explained: Is Kim Nam Gil Able to Stop Rampant Gunplay by Kim Young Kwang? Find Out

Netflix’s new K-drama, Trigger, has got the fans hooked to the screen. The climax of the show included a high intensity of drama; the audience could not help but sit through the episodes till the last. The series revolves around Kam Nam Gil’s character, who, along with other arms brokers, finds himself in a tense showdown.

As for the laws, South Korea is strict over its gun policy, and the show, Trigger, stands for everything against the gun laws in the country. In the 10 episodes, the audience saw Lee Do, a police protagonist, as he saves the Korean society from falling into a panic state.

Trigger ending explained

In the final episode of the Korean show, Baek’s actions got Do out of his job for a few days. When Lee Do wakes back up, he is heartbroken over learning about Captain Jo’s death. The latter steps up as a chief mourner, as he mourns the death of Jo and his daughter.

As for Baek, he went on to declare that whoever wants the gun in Korea will be able to get one. Following the announcement, public fear engulfs the country, as thousands of weapons are delivered to the populace.

Moreover, the decision of providing the guns to the public becomes a topic of debate amongst the politicians.

Further in the episode, Lee Do returns back to work. He remembers Baek’s advice that the latter had provided him with over a dinner before realizing that Baek was villainous. “Wouldn’t pulling a 5-millimeter trigger in pursuit of revenge spread fear in the minds of many?” Do tell, Baek.

He further states, “Out of fear that they might die without a gun, everyone will rush to get one. And a society like that will soon be destroyed.”

After a major fight sequence that takes place in the finale episode, Baek is in the hospital. When Do visits him, the doctor reveals that he is unlikely to recover due to cancer and the blood loss that happened following the gunshot wounds.

Though the ending of Trigger isn’t a happy one, it definitely provides hope to the fans. The police go on to conduct a drop-off drive to collect as many weapons from the country as possible.

As for Lee Do, he de-escalates yet another day. He also adopts the child, in the echo of Captain Jo’s words.

