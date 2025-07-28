Box Office: Mahavatar Narsimha sees a 400 percent jump from Friday to Sunday in Hindi; Collects Rs 11.25 crore in opening weekend

The Hombale Films produced Mahavatar Narsimha is roaring at the box office in Hindi, and has proved to be another surprise package of 2025. The animated film, rooted in Indian Mythology, opened at Rs 1.35 crore on Friday, followed by a 150 percent jump to Rs 3.25 crore on Saturday, and another 110 percent spike on Sunday to collect Rs 6.50 crore to 7.00 crore. The 3-day total of Mahavatar Narsimha stands at Rs 11.35 crore in Hindi, and the film is now headed to record a long theatrical run in North India.

Mahavatar Narsimha first animated success in Hindi since Hanuman

The jumps have come all across the board, which resulted in an increased showcasing too on public demand. The film released in Hindi on 800 shows on Friday, followed by 1100 shows on Saturday and peaked with 2000 shows on Sunday. Mahavatar Narsimha is the first animated film since Hanuman (2005) to hit the bullseye at the box office in Hindi, and to think of it, it also might be the first ever animated super hit, as Hanuman was more of a Semi-Hit grosser.

The genre has a big reach among the kids, who often step out to consume international content in animation, but the mytho-connect has brought in families in the metros and mass belts alike. The Hombale Films produced saga has seen a 400 percent spike from Friday to Sunday, which is a rare phenomenon in the theatrical world in modern times. This is another winner for Hombale Films in Hindi after KGF, KGF 2, Salaar and Kantara, and the producers will be aiming to scale up further this year with Kantara: Chapter 1.

The audiences are now back in cinema halls, as they are buying tickets for films on a week-on-week basis, and the theatrical sector is blooming again like the pre-pandemic world. The Monday of Mahavatar Narsimha will be higher than Friday, and one needs to wait to see how big the biz is on the fourth day. The film is a HIT in 3-days flat, and is poised to just go higher towards the SUPER-HIT or who knows, even the BLOCKBUSTER tag in the coming weeks, as the weekend trend is that of an EPIC-BLOCKBUSTER

Here's a look at the first weekend business of Mahavatar Narsimha

Friday: Rs 1.35 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 6.75 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 11.25 crore

