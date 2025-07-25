Exclusive Interview: Suneil Shetty says, 'Hera Pheri is not a joke,' amid Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal controversy

Famous actor Suniel Shetty is currently busy promoting his upcoming project, Hunter Season 2. The actor recently got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. While talking to us, the star opened up about his early life before stardom, battling self-doubt and more. During this, the actor even reacted to a meme of Hera Pheri. Suniel praised the Hera Pheri filmmaker Priyadarshan for the hit dialogues.

Advertisement

Suniel Shetty talks about Hera Pheri

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Suniel Shetty was shown his dialogue from Hera Pheri, which has turned into a viral meme now. His dialogue was 'Mai toh sirf pati banna chahta hu (I want to be a husband).'

Shetty admitted that this dialogue was written, and when asked if there were any impromptu moments, the actor said, "Impromptu was action and reaction. Dialogues Priya sir ek word change karne bhi nahi dete (Priyadarshan sir doesn't allow to change dialogues)."

Watch Suniel Shetty's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Suniel Shetty revealed memorising the lines after deeply understanding their meaning. He said, "The minute you understand it, you don't need to by heart it. He (Priyadarshan) used to explain what I meant by this. What am I trying to say, he makes sense. He makes unbelievable sense."

The Hera Pheri actor emphasised how today's films are WhatsApp jokes and there is no writing. Suniel added, "Hera Pheri is not joke. Hera Pheri situation hai. Meri fatti padi hai, toh fatti padi hai. Usme mai dialogue kya bolunga. Uske reaction se ye line funny hojata hai (Hera Pheri is a situation. If I am scared, I am scared. What dialogue will I say in this. The reaction of this dialogue is funny)."

Advertisement

He praised the filmmaker and said, "That's Priya Darshan, that's Neeraj Vora (who wrote Hera Pheri's dialogues)."

Hera Pheri 3 has been in headlines for a few months now after Paresh Rawal's sudden exit. His departure resulted in a fallout with Akshay Kumar. Eventually, Rawal returned to the project.

Suniel Shetty's Hunter 2 also stars Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. The series premiered on July 24.

ALSO READ: Hera Pheri 3's Suniel Shetty becomes only Bollywood actor to receive THIS prestigious award: 'Truly special to be…'