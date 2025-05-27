Tastefully Yours' Go Min Si's underage drinking revisited amid school bullying and money extortion allegations

On May 26, a post made in an online forum accused actress Go xx of school bullying without mentioning a full name. Many fans then speculated that it referred to Go Min Si. To avoid a hate train, her agency quickly issued a statement, dismissing the claims as unfounded. But controversies do not die down so soon, right? Now her underage drinking details are being revisited in an attempt to support the accuser's claims of the actress' questionable life choices in the past.

Go Min Si's underage drinking incident at 17 has resurfaced right when she's already facing heavy scrutiny for school bullying and money extortion accusations. It made for a strong case for the Tastefully Yours star being deemed a thoughtless brat. Even after her agency, Mystic Story, took legal action against the people trying to malign her through spreading “groundless” information “lacking any factual basis,” it didn't stop them from posting negative comments about her.

Check out netizens' reaction to Go Min Si's underage drinking controversy

The underage drinking issue first came to light during the time when Go Min Si wasn't as well-known as she is now; hence, the matter ended with an apology from her. With its resurfacing, netizens took to the online discussion portal theqoo to express their shock at the incident being "passed quietly." Many said they had no idea the actress had such a past until now. Some even said, "That's not normal for a 17-year-old."

Others thought the photos suggested she wasn't a first-time underage drinker but rather someone who had done it habitually. They felt it wouldn't be surprising for someone to bully others who indulged in alcoholism at 17. One of the comments also alleged that her popular drama, Youth of May, also starring Lee Do Hyun, helped her "clean up her image" following the drinking controversy.

Go Min Si is currently appearing in Netflix's culinary romance drama Tastefully Yours, which has been showing an upward rating trend. It is even the fourth-most buzzworthy drama of the week. However, with her past controversies being dug up, it may potentially negatively impact her series' popularity.

