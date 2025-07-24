Who was George Fiji Veikoso? Exploring Life and Career of Polynesian Singer Amid His Untimely Demise at 55

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

George Fiji Veikoso’s sudden passing away at the age of 55 has shocked the music industry. The Polynesian singer breathed his last on July 23, and the unfortunate news was announced on social media. The post went on to describe the late musician as “more than an artist—a voice of the people and a movement in himself.”

While the cause of the singer’s death is not yet revealed, tributes have begun to pour in for the music icon from his fans and fellow musicians.

Who was George Fiji Veikoso?

George Veikoso, born on May 10 in Fiji, had one of the most modest beginnings in the music industry. Before beginning his professional career as a musician, Veikoso was inspired by some of his singer relatives, including the late Sakiusa Bulicokocoko and Isireli Racule, and he began singing in the church.

When the singer was headed for his first gig, it paid him only 5 dollars.

George Fiji Veikoso’s successful career in music

The breakthrough moment in the late singer’s career came in 1987, when he relocated to Hawaii due to the political instability in Fiji. He produced his signature sound, called the Lost Coast Sound, which was a fusion of reggae, R&B, jazz, and traditional Polynesian rhythm.

Soon after creating his trademark sound, Fiji released his debut album, titled Evolution. The tracks released by the musician were marked as the turning point for Fiji’s career.

Some of Veikoso’s popular songs include Lia, Smokin’ Session, Sweet Darlin’, Morning Ride, and Jowenna. The tracks went on to be so famous that they were played at weddings, road trips, and even funerals.

Since the news of George Fiji Veikoso’s passing surfaced on the internet, his fans have flooded social media tributes and paid their respects.

