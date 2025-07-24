Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby Stir 'Wild' Fan Reactions as Actress Gets Touchy During The Fantastic Four Tour, Know Details

The Fantastic Four: First Steps co-stars Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby have stirred up wild fan theories on the internet. Amid the ongoing press tour for their upcoming Marvel film, the actors sat too close to each other, and Kirby was also seen brushing her fingers against the Materialists star’s neck.

Sharing their thoughts on the Mission Impossible star’s act, the fans flooded social media with their reactions. As for the movie, Pascal and Kirby will portray the roles of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, respectively.

Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby’s touchy act catches attention

As Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby have been busy promoting their upcoming film, the duo have come closer to each other in terms of friendship. The pair is often seen standing too close at the events and on the red carpets to get clicked by the paparazzi.

One of the recent interviews with the actors caught the attention of the X users, sparking a debate online. In the clip, the pregnant actress, donning a blue dress, was sitting beside the Gladiator II star and was seen playing with his neck.

While a group of the audience went on to describe the affectionate friendship as “weird,” the other side of the internet adored the duo’s bond.

Meanwhile, clarifying the act, the actress revealed to Vanity Fair, "What happened is we were both incredibly nervous going out in front of thousands of people who love this comic.”

She further added, “He wanted me to know that we were in this together, and I found it a lovely gesture and was very glad to squeeze his hand back.”

Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby will star alongside Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which releases on July 25.

