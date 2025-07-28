General Hospital Spoilers, July 28 Episode: Will Willow Marry Drew or Walk Away at the Altar?

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, July 28, reveal big decisions and tense moments in Port Charles. Willow is torn over her future with Drew, Jason considers an extreme step involving Britt’s grave, and Josslyn’s WSB mission takes a surprising turn. Here's what to expect in the latest GH episode.

Willow questions her marriage to Drew

At Willow and Drew’s wedding, emotions will run high. Willow has just discovered that Drew slept with Nina and kept it a secret. Although she made it to the altar, she’s struggling to decide if she can still marry him. Drew remains hopeful, but Willow isn’t sure if she can trust him anymore. Lucy invites anyone to speak now or forever hold their peace, but the final decision rests with Willow.

Meanwhile, Jason shocks Carly when he hints at digging up Britt’s grave. Carly asks if he’s really planning to do it, and Jason doesn’t give a straight answer. Before taking any action, Jason plans to speak with Liesl to get more information. He wants to confirm Britt’s fate and needs answers only Liesl might have.

Josslyn gets instructions from Brennan

At Brennan’s office, Josslyn is called in and asked if there’s a problem. Brennan suggests it depends on her, hinting at complications related to her WSB mission. He may also want to clarify his relationship with Carly and remind Josslyn to stay out of his personal affairs. As tensions rise, Josslyn will need to decide where she stands.

At the Metro Court pool, Molly surprises Cody with an angry outburst. She accuses him of pretending to need sunscreen just to get close to her. Cody is confused since Molly seemed fine before. It turns out Kristina has planted doubts in Molly’s mind, hoping to block any possible romance between her sister and Cody. Kristina is clearly trying to influence the situation behind the scenes.

Elsewhere, Kristina talks to Michael and may confess something major. Michael asks her what could be worse than trying to kill someone, possibly referencing Kristina’s connection to a past crash involving Ric and Elizabeth. She might also bring up Ava’s blackmail and how it has affected her decisions lately.

