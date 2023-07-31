THROWBACK: When SF9's Rowoon was stunned after being called Uncle in front of Park Eun Bin

SF9's Rowoon once got called an uncle in front of co-star Park Eun Bin by a child actress which had the audience burst into peals of laughter. Rowoon and Park Eun Bin appeared as the main leads in K-drama The King's Affection together. This incident turned into an even funnier moment because of Rowoon's reaction.

SF9's Rowoon was stunned after being called Uncle

Child actress Choi Myung Bin received the Best Actress Award at the KBS Drama Awards on December 31, 2021, for her performance in The Kind's Affection and Young Lady and Gentlemen. She made her acceptance speech by expressing her gratitude towards all the cast and crew members. She especially thanked Park Eun Bin and SF9's Rowoon and said, "It's hard to meet actors while working as a child actress while filming the drama but there were times we could meet. I'd like to thank Eun Bin Unnie (sister) and Rowoon Samchun (Uncle). At first, Rowoon was all happy but as soon as he heard Uncle was startled for a few seconds. Rowoon is 4 years younger than Park Eun Bin who was addressed as a sister. It was only natural for him to get stunned however this incident went viral and not only the audience but even fans found it hilarious.

About The King's Affection

The King's Affection starring Park Eun Bin and SF9's Rowoon was about a young princess who was raised as a prince after her brother Lee Hwi's death. Choi Myung Bin played the role of the younger version of Park Eun Bin in this Sageuk drama. Her mother hid her identity from the world so she could survive and live her life with her brother's identity. As she grew up she acquired the position of Crown Prince who was second in line after the King. Lee Hwi was worried her identity would be revealed to the world so she decided to push away everyone around her. Until her teacher, Jung Ji Un played by Rowoon entered her life. Lee Hwi fell in love with Jung Ji Un a nobleman with stunning visuals and an optimistic attitude.

