Your guide to the most famous KPop squad, The 97 liners feat. BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo & more

Birth years mean a lot in the K-Pop industry. They also unofficially make strong friendships too. Check out how the popular group came to being and more below!

For some reason, friends who are the same age form greater friendships. Maybe because they’ve been on the green planet for the same amount of time. Maybe because they’ve had similar experiences growing up. Same birth year friendship groups are also pretty common among the K-Pop industry. The fact that they start their training years during a similar time can be one of the many reasons for it.

There are multiple ‘liner’ groups in K-Pop such as the 91 liners, the 92 liners, the 95 liners. However, one group that creates waves with every social media upload and is extremely popular is the 97 liners. Home to the most loved members and BTS’ golden maknae Jungkook, their friendship is always hailed as one of the best among the K-Pop industry. Let’s learn a bit more about them today!

Which artists are in the 97 liner friendship group?

The 97 line boy squad currently has eight members. BTS’ Jungkook, GOT7’s Yugyeom and BamBam, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, The8 and DK, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and NCT’s Jaehyun.

How was the 97 line formed?

Fans also believe that the group was formed because of the close friendship between BTS’ Jungkook and GOT7’s Yugyeom. They saw them both interact with each other on various variety shows. From there, the group grew bigger as GOT7’s BamBam and SEVENTEEN members joined the group! It grew even bigger when NCT’s Jaehyun and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo became a part of it!

How did people come to know about the group?

The existence of the 97 liner group of friends was revealed back in December 2016, all thanks to GOT7’s BamBam. He uploaded a selfie with the six friends, including him, on his Instagram which was taken at the KBS Song Festival in 2016. It had GOT7’s Yugyeom, SEVENTEEN’s The8, DK, Mingyu, and BTS’ Jungkook.

Then in 2017, during BTS’ comeback showcase, Jungkook talked about a chat room that has male idols born in 1997. When asked about the group name, he refused to reveal it, as he said it might be inappropriate! At that time, Cha Eun Woo wasn’t a part of it.

Fans even noticed a special thank you by Jungkook to his 97 squad in BTS’ You Never Walk Alone album. In the section of ‘Thanks to’, where each member had to write the names of the people they were grateful for, Jungkook mentioned, “To my 97-liner friends Yugyeom-ie, Dokyeom-ie, Mingyu, Bam-ie, Myungho, Jaehyun-ie, let’s meet soon and have fun.”

How did the members join the group?

While it’s a mystery for many fans how each member became a part of the 97 line squad, they know it started from Yugyeom and Jungkook’s friendship. The audience always stays on the outside so we don’t know what goes on backstage, but with the many appearances all the idol groups have on multiple TV shows, they might now show it, but it’s difficult to not befriend other peers! NCT’s Jaehyun was added to the group by SEVENTEEN’s DK, who went to school with him and was close with him. Cha Eun Woo was added in 2018, after seen many times with Mingyu, when BamBam revealed that Cha Eun Woo had officially joined their group chat! Notice Mingyu using #97's in the caption below!

The 97 liners squad consist of some of the biggest and most talented names in the K-Pop industry. Not to forget that each member is absolutely stunning! Many fans wonder what actually happened in 1997 to be the year in which such incredible artists were born. And so do we! Unlike the Wooga Squad, the 97 liner squad keeps things more private and posts less. But we still like the crumbs! Just like this one:

Do you like the 97 liner squad too? Let us know in the comments below!

