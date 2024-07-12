Naagin actress Mouni Roy is not only adored by fans for her acting skills but her impeccable fashion statements are an inspiration for all those fashion enthusiasts out there. The actress recently shared a series of pictures in a white outfit from her getaway to London and we can’t stop gushing over her beauty.

Mouni Roy slays in a white dress

The Naagin actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures in a white dress. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Out & about..London my lover x.”

Mouni looked stunning in a cotton halter midi sundress. The dress features a beautifully gathered bustier neckline with wide self-tie halter straps and a flattering fitted bodice. The voluminous midi skirt, filled with soft tulle, adds a gorgeous, floaty feel that perfectly maintains its feminine shape.

To complete her look, the Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress paired the dress with white sneakers and accessorized it with a beige quilted leather bag. She styled her hair in loose waves and opted for subtle makeup, including smokey eyes, eyeliner, and a perfect shade of pink lipstick.

Fan reactions

As soon as Mouni Roy uploaded the pictures on her social media handle, celebrities like her best friend Disha Patani, Lauren Gottlieb, Aashka Goradia, and more reacted to the post. Fans filled the comment section with compliments. One fan wrote, “Mesmerizing treasury house of beauty.” Another fan commented, “Stunning and Most beautiful.”

More about Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy gained recognition for her roles in the supernatural thriller TV series Naagin and its sequel Naagin 2, establishing her status as a leading actress on television.

She has also appeared in shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. In 2010, she played the role of Roop in Do Saheliyaan alongside Jatin Shah.

She has been part of many Bollywood films like Gold, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, Blackout, and more.

