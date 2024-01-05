Fashion Face-Off: Disha Patani vs Khushi Kapoor; who wore the blue mini dress better?

Hello there, fashionistas! Disha Patani recently traveled to Bangkok with her best friend, Mouni Roy, and we were all struck by her lovely blue mini dress. It quickly took us back to October 2023, when Khushi Kapoor wore identical attire at a red carpet event of a movie premiere. So let's talk about a fashion battle! And are anxious to see who dressed it best.

Disha and Khushi are both recognized for their immaculate style, so this will be a difficult decision. Stay in and keep reading for more information and the final conclusion on this epic fashion clash.

Disha Patani for her vacation in blue mini dress

Disha Patani understands how to look great in holiday attire. She chose a blue short dress that exudes ease and casual style. There are no frills or bother, simply a basic and comfortable dress that is ideal for exploring new regions. Disha paired her appearance with a beautiful bag and a sleek silver chain, offering a feeling of enhancement to her attire.

The Ek Villian Returns actress also added white sneakers, which are both fashionable and functional for lengthy hikes and tourist excursions. The Baaghi 2 star looks effortlessly stylish and casual on vacation, giving us big travel desires. Who says you can't be both fashionable and comfortable? Well, this was all about Disha.

Advertisement

Khushi Kapoor for a red carpet event in blue mini dress

Khushi Kapoor transformed the same blue little dress into a stunning red carpet outfit! She radically changed the look by wearing it as an off-the-shoulder short dress. Khushi transformed the dress by delicately draping the gathered sleeves and hem off her shoulders, displaying a bit of flesh in the process.

The Archies actress adorned her neck with a delicate silver necklace to provide a touch of shine, complementing the overall beauty of her look. It's amazing how one outfit can be dressed in so many different ways.

Its corset-inspired bodice and button-front design softly cinches the waist, producing a stunning hourglass figure. However, the voluminous skirt below the waistline gives a fun and flirtatious touch to the overall fit. This stunning ensemble is by none other than the House of CB and costs RS. 13,881.

The final verdict

Now comes the moment you've all been waiting for - Disha Patani is the victor of this epic fashion fight! She effortlessly nailed the dress, maintaining the comfortable vibes with her basic yet lovely style.

But, hey, we'd want to hear your opinions as well! Which look do you prefer? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor revives Banarasi richness in a colorful lehenga set; styles it with regal jewelry