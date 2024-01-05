Sonam Kapoor revives Banarasi richness in a colorful lehenga set; styles it with regal jewelry

Sonam Kapoor never fails to bring a regal touch to fashion. Her impeccable sense of elegance always radiates a regal charm. Not only does she look stunning in every outfit, but she also manages to revive the ancient Indian heritage through her traditional fashion choices.

Sonam Kapoor recently shared some lovely photos of herself in a vivid lehenga set with her admirers. The colors were stunning, and the delicate workmanship provided a sense of class. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga star exudes elegance and femininity in each attire, making us fall in love with her classic style all over again.

If you like The Zoya Factor actress’ classic fashion sense, proceed further for additional fashion inspiration.

Sonam Kapoor’s colorful banarasi lehenga set

Sonam Kapoor impressed us with her presence in a vibrant and eye-catching lehenga set with a fashionable chevron design on the lehenga itself. This suit exuded elegance and sophistication, thanks to its use of the exquisite Banarasi silk. The shirt blouse had a boat neckline and half sleeves, giving the classic look a contemporary touch.

The Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo diva threw the dupatta over her left shoulder with ease, enabling the Banarasi fabric's golden thread weaving to take center stage. The lehenga and dupatta were adorned with sequins and tassels, lending a glamorous touch to the whole outfit. The Sanju fame truly showed how to discard the banarasi saree in favor of the elegance of a lehenga outfit.

Sonam Kapoor’s antique accessory

The Veere Di Wedding actress adorned her ears with hefty jhumkas, which added a sense of delicacy to her look. She accessorized her look with a similar necklace that emphasized her neck brilliantly. Her hands were studded with ancient silver bangles, which added a retro touch.

The Pad Man star’s anklets were stunning, with bundles of ghunghroos adding a whimsical and melodic touch to her entire outfit. She finished off her look with a pair of brilliant red juttis from Fizzy Goblet, which added a punch of color and relaxation to her attire.

The Neerja fame displayed how the perfect accessories can take any ensemble to new heights of opulence.

Sonam Kapoor’s makeup and hairstyle

The Bewakoofiyaan star’s makeup base was all about achieving a perfect matte finish, which gave her skin an effortless and refined appearance. Her cheekbones were wonderfully sculpted, giving her face dimension, and a touch of blush gave her a natural glow. The Dolly Ki Doli diva’s eyes were the star of the show, with glittering brown makeup bringing out their stunning beauty.

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag fame’s eyes were enticing and attractive thanks to the black eyeliner and kohl. She chose a dark brown lipstick for her lips, which added an extra dash of subtle glamor to her entire makeup.

The Khoobsurat actress’ hairstyle was basic and lovely, with open tresses and a center parting. Front flicks tucked under her earlobes completed the look. It's obvious that her hair and makeup were flawlessly done by her makeup artist and hairdresser Namrata Soni.

The Ranjhanaa star wore a banarasi lehenga ensemble and accessorized with antique jewelry, and we are unable to get enough of the gorgeous look. Her ability to seamlessly integrate and pair her traditional attire with vintage-inspired accessories definitely highlighted her fashion savvy.

Sheldon Santos, a brilliant photographer, deserves praise for taking her beautiful images. So, fashionistas, what are your opinions on Sonam's flawless style and the revival of banarsi fashion? Let us know in the comments section below.

