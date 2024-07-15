Janhvi Kapoor's white Balmain dress featuring a black collared design is something we've never seen before

The charming and graceful Janhvi Kapoor has sent the fashion police into a tizzy yet again with her fabulous appearance. After slaying the fashion game at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding, the actress is back in the limelight as she starts the promotions of her new movie Ulajh.

This time Janhvi has rocked in an outfit that is as unconventional as it is beautiful, leaving us baffled. Let’s take a closer look at the details of her outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor’s monochrome outfit

Janhvi Kapoor’s promotional outfit was a stunning dress from Balmain. Her dress had a figure-hugging fit, especially at the mid-section that resembled a corset, which accentuated her fine frame. The dress featured a body-hugging skirt with a front split, adding an element of allure.

The bodice of Janhvi’s dress featured a black lapel collar design, reminiscent of blazer collars, which added an unexpected and stylish twist to the dress. The black collar not only contrasted beautifully with a white fabric but also gave the dress a structured look. The skirt of the dress was adorned with buttons and flap pockets, enhancing its modern appeal.

Janhvi’s accessories and glam

To complement her distinctive dress, the Mili actress kept her accessories minimal yet elegant. She chose a golden bracelet that added a touch of sparkle. She opted for black sunglasses and white and black heels which harmonized with her dress well.

Janhvi’s make-up was flawlessly executed, featuring a dewy base, highlighted cheeks and subtle nude lip that enhanced her natural beauty. Her eyes were accentuated with sleek eyeliner and voluminous lashes, adding a hint of drama to her otherwise soft make-up. She left her hair open in sleek straight hair which complemented her chic outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor is not simply wearing an outfit in a corset-style white dress that features a black lapel collar and detailed skirt; she is making this a declaration of style that confirms her role as a fashion icon. With this outfit, she reminds people that she is the one who sets trends and standards by just wearing the most unthinkable ensembles!

