Yay or Nay: Nora Fatehi flaunts her curves in body-hugging dark green midi dress with ruched detailing

Everyone has their fair share in Bollywood fashion, and every diva wants their look to be on point with a hundred percent effort. Mostly, some looks hit the bullseye, but there are a few that are unable to touch the mark.

Recently, the gorgeous Nora Fatehi flaunted her curves in a body-hugging silhouette. So, without wasting any further time, let's delve deeper to analyze whether the Bharat actress' look was a yay or nay. Stay tuned till the end to know our view.

What did Nora Fatehi wear to promote her upcoming film Crack?

When it comes to the obsession with bodycon silhouettes, many divas are known for it, but today it's all about Nora Fatehi's body-hugging fit. Nora Fatehi stepped out to promote her film with co-actors Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jamwal.

She wore a dark green-hued round-neck outfit featuring a body-hugging silhouette. The ruched detailed outfit comes with full sleeves, adding ethereal elegance. This outfit was from QUA clothing and came with an affordable price tag of Rs 2,995. The ultramarine green hue nicely matched Nora's complexion.

How did Nora Fatehi accessorize her body-hugging outfit?

To hit the mark, the perfect outfit requires unique accessories, and Nora tried to do the same. Nora Fatehi accessorized her ears with drop earrings. The square-shaped golden earrings were encrusted with silver stones.

She further accessorized her fingers with many golden-toned rings. Then, she elevated her look with a silver-toned watch, exuding formal sophistication. She wrapped off her accessories with the brown-hued stiletto pumps.

Check out Nora Fatehi's makeup and hairstyle while promoting the film

Beauty-wise, Nora Fatehi opted for a glowy and soft makeup base. She started with contouring and lightly blushed her cheeks. Regarding her eye makeup, she added a hint of drama with a stroke of eyeliner and mascara-coated lashes.

She opted for dark pink matte-finished lipstick, which suited her dark outfit nicely. About her hairstyle, Nora arranged her tresses into loose waves with a middle parting, and this hairstyle looked classy and rounded off her complete look. Now let's check out how this look was received.

Nora's attire made a strong statement. The dark green fit was almost like a second skin. We believe it hugged her contours too tightly and barely missed the target. We also couldn't help but admire her keen eye for style. Paired with immaculate makeup, a beautiful hairdo, and well-coordinated accessories.

So, did you like the look? Did you give it a thumbs up or down? Please let us know in the comments section below.

