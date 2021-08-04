Say goodbye to large pores: 6 Ways to deep clean pores at home

A deep pore cleansing should be a part of your skincare regime. Have you ever wondered why your products may not be working as well as you would like? Well, it’s because you are applying it over layers of build up on the skin and it's not penetrating properly to work well. The purpose of deep cleaning your pores is to clean out the pores from congestion, meaning removing blackheads and unclogging dirt, leaving your skin clean and fresh. This will allow your products to deeply penetrate and nurture your skin. Just washing your face is not really enough and unclogging your pores requires a deep cleanse. However, there are a number of things you can easily do at home to deeply clean them.

1. Steam

This is the easiest and most effective treatment and is a great option when your skin is lacking lustre. Simply pour steaming water into a bowl, place a towel over your head and slowly lower your face toward the water. You can also simply use a face steamer if you have one at home. For a much more effective experience, add a few drops of peppermint or green tea to the water. If you have oily and acne-prone skin, several drops of tea tree oil will work wonders. Steam for 10 to 15 minutes.

2. Make a honey/lemon mask

Honey is a major ingredient in almost every DIY mask because of its healing properties, as well as helping to tighten your pores. The simplest mask is to apply a few tablespoons of raw honey right to your face, you can also add a tablespoon of cinnamon or a tablespoon of yogurt with a teaspoon of olive oil to smooth out the impurities in your skin.

Lemon is another miracle ingredient because the acid is a natural exfoliant. You can add it to the above masks or simply apply a few drops directly on to your face. Leave it on for 10 minutes and then wash your face with warm water. You can apply these masks thrice a week as needed. Avoid the lemon mask if you have extremely dry skin.

3. Parsley

Parsley is not only a great ingredient to diminish dark spots, but it is also a great pore cleanser. It can be used every other day on its own or twice a week when mixed with lemon and honey. Soak a small head of parsley in warm water and then dip a washcloth in the water and apply it to your face for 10 to 15 minutes. To make a mask, finely chop a small head of parsley (after you have soaked it in warm water) and combine it with a tablespoon of honey. Apply it on your face for 10 to 15 minutes.

4. Sugar scrub

Using scrubs on a regular basis is always a must, but sometimes certain scrubs can be a little bit harsh on sensitive skin so another great option is sugar. Simply take two tablespoons of sugar, mixed with half a lemon (juice) and a little bit of water. Crush it all together until you get a thick paste and gently massage it into your skin, then wash it off.

5. Baking soda

This is another easy mask that you can make at home. Take two teaspoons of baking soda and mix it with a teaspoon of water. This will make an excellent pH balancing mask. Leave it on for 5 to 10 minutes and then wash it off. You can also add a teaspoon of honey into the mix.

6. Clay

You can always buy a clay mask but it is also super easy to make one at home. Take three equal parts of powdered clay (which you will get at any local health store), oatmeal and water. Mix them together and leave the mixture on your face until it dries.​​ This mask is great for oily skin and if you have dry skin, then it is recommended that you use this mask only in the summers.

