Trend Alert: Mermaid tears is the latest celebrity approved makeup trend & it is surprisingly EASY to recreate

Makeup trends come and go but only the good ones stay back. Here’s the surprisingly easy one that has our heart! Check it out

We love makeup looks that are versatile and can be easily created in a jiffy. While tedious looks and glamorous touches make you feel like you own the world, it’s not always practical to pull off a full face of makeup. Here’s where easy and doable makeup looks come into the picture.

While the internet is filled with makeup hacks and easy looks to recreate, it’s always mind-boggling to see newer trends come up like it’s literally nobody’s business. This time around we have a Kardashian-Jenner favourite makeup look that is surprisingly effortless to recreate. Apart from your usual base makeup and eyeliner, all you will need is a bright coloured eye shadow of your choice.

Start by doing your usual neutral-toned makeup. Top it off with a nude lipstick and a black eyeliner. Once that is done, you can simply elevate your look by grabbing a bright coloured eyeshadow of your choice. Our personal favourite is yellow and pink but you can even match your dress with the same. Now, start by applying the eyeshadow over your tear duct and gently blend it and voila you’ve literally turned your look into a glamorous one with this easy step.

Mermaid tears as the look is popularly known is perfect for summers or even to elevate all your dull and boring dresses. Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian have already given this look their stamp of approval. Moreover, quite a lot of beauty bloggers and fashion influencers are making a statement with this effortless beauty look.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

