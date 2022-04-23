Alia Bhatt’s wedding ring was customised for her & it features a connection to Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number 8

It has been almost 10 days since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in the presence of their closest friends and family in an intimate ceremony. While the world is still recovering from their beautiful wedding, adorable pictures and gorgeous outfits, Alia Bhatt posted a series of images on her Instagram flaunting her huge wedding ring.

While the images featured a closer look at her bridal makeup that has so widely been appreciated, and also her cat of honour, Edward. But even the cuteness of her furry cat could not steer us away from noticing her stunning solitaire wedding ring. As per reports, the massive-sized ring has been customised by Ranbir Kapoor months in advance and also features a connection to the actor’s lucky number, 8 which was all over Alia’s bridal trousseau.

The gorgeous ring is a Van Cleef and Arpels creation which is a French luxury jewellery brand. As per reports, the ring was custom made for the bride and crafted by world-renowned jewellers. Ranbir left no stone unturned in going all out for his ladylove as he specially ordered the ring from London for her. The ring featured a large hexagonal diamond that sat on top of a diamond-encrusted band. Turns out, the band features 8 beautifully encrusted diamonds, since Ranbir’s lucky number is 8.

Normally, it takes around 9 months for a ring to be customised, and if that is true, this means Ranbir had started prepping for his wedding with Alia Bhatt months ago.

