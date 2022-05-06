Amazon Sale: 7 Cool hats under Rs 999 to sport this summer

Sunglasses and hats are two fashion accessories that can instantly elevate the look of a person’s style. Amazon Sale has got us looking for stylish summer hats to beat the summer heat in style. So if you are packing your bags for a beach vacation or getting your friends on board for a weekend getaway, check out these cool hats at discounted prices from Amazon Sale to upgrade your style for the season.

Here are 7 hats from Amazon Sale:

Hats can be a part of your OOTD that adds oomph to your look and give you a style statement.

1. Wide Brim UV Protection Hat

This is a functional hat with a removable neck flap and breathable face flap that provides great UV protection to protect your face, ears and neck. The wide brim is the best to keep yourselves safe from harmful UV rays and annoying insect bites during outdoor activities.

Price: Rs 1025

2. Straw Knitted Fedora Beach Hat

If you are looking for a hat to amp up your beach-ready style, this must be your pick. Straw hats are a cool style statement and let your hair feel the cool breeze too. Shorter brim which is angled down at the front and slightly turned up at the back lets you have the perfect vision and UV Protection.

Price: Rs 999

3. Reversible Bucket Hat

Bucket hats are the millennial favourite fashion piece that can give your casual look an uber-chic style tweak. This reversible hat features a fruit-print design on one side and classic black on the other side. It's a must-have in your vacation wardrobe.

Price: Rs 489

4. Baseball Cap

This solid pink coloured baseball cap is a cool pick to up your street-core look. Whether you are wearing a casual tee and jeans or crop top and shorts, this baseball cap can bring in that ‘wow’ factor even to your every day- basic style.

Price: Rs 999

5. Fan Cap

Summer can make survival a challenge. To beat the heat in style, check out this fan cap that comes with a portable fan that is perfect for long days out on the beach to casual days outside. The hat's fan is wrapped with a plastic cover to prevent hitting your face and glasses, preventing the sun and the insects from hitting your face and eyes.

Price: Rs 899

6. Wide Brim Beach Hat

This cute-looking summer hat features an adjustable band design that you can resize according to the head circumference for the perfect fit. Its breathable, lightweight body will make it a great choice for hiking, playing by the beach or even for your research projects that involve running around the streets under the sun.

Price: Rs 946

7. Woollen Beret Cap

A beret is a round, flat hat which is usually made from woven, hand-knit, or crocheted wool. The beret became a symbol of revolution when it was worn by the Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara, perhaps the most famous beret wearer in the world. Get one for you here!

Price: Rs 325

These cool hats will make your summer style more comfy and trendy! Amazon Sale offers a great deal on all these fabulous fashion pieces and you better grab them right away! Hats can also be a cool gifting option for your friend’s birthday!

