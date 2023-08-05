Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 EXCLUSIVE: Jodhpuris, scarf and more; decoding Amitabh Bachchan's CLASSIC style

Kaun Banega Crorepati stands as one of the entertainment industry's most-watched quiz shows, captivating audiences across all age groups. Returning with its impressive fifteenth season, the show is once again graced by the presence of megastar Amitabh Bachchan as its host. The promos for Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 have further amplified the excitement among viewers. Beyond being a platform for testing contestants' general knowledge in exchange for lucrative cash prizes, the series also serves as a showcase for Mr. Bachchan's magnetic personality and distinctive style. Offering an in-depth insight into the meticulous process of styling the iconic host for the show, Priya Patil, the stylist, engaged in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. Dive in to discover the intricacies that contribute to his impeccable on-screen appearance.

Is Mr Bachchan involved in any way in the styling process?

With any creative, especially for designing, it's a team effort. Once the brief is given by the channel and the production about this year's theme and what is new this season, we get to work on it accordingly. This year, it is 'Badlaav' or 'Change', which runs in every aspect of the show, whether it be content or the set. Thus, even in costume, they wanted that to be included. I always say that Change does not have to be drastic, it can also be implemented in the smallest of things. I put a list together of the things to be included in the wardrobe and send it ahead to the channel, production, and of course Sir (Mr Amitabh Bachchan). After that, there is a constant back and forth about what needs to be included and what can be tweaked. Then I also consider the suggestions that come in for the style of the season.

Considering that he has a style that sets him apart, what are the challenges you face when it comes to styling him?

For me, the show is about somebody who is seated on a chair as opposed to standing. Sometimes, certain looks look very beautiful standing but when you sit, it's challenging because you need the fabrics to fall a certain way, certain drapes look very different if someone is seated. When I am designing, I am looking at these aspects which make the clothes look very neat and clean but at the same time very fun and happening. Especially for sir, since he is seated in a chair and continuously for a few hours during the duration of the shoot, his comfort also comes into play, which makes the designing process a little tricky for me. When I am delivering, I do not want the costume to get in the way of the shoot. Thus, I am always looking for comfortable, soft fabrics. Of course also from the screen POV, I have to look at something that translates well on television, under the lights and colours.

What's new this season, in terms of fabrics and color palettes?

I have done a lot of color play this season. There are contrast being played with like Black and Maroon or Blue and Orange in waistcoats. I am putting strong colours together and opposite each other and creating harmony out of that. I am playing a lot with Jodhpuri this time around and I have added a new element to it which is a scarf that goes around his neck, with a beautiful Swarovski broach. I have worked on a silhouette, I am playing with high collars and then I am doing something with lapel pins as well.

He is also seen wearing funky jackets, harem pants, and sweatshirts. Take us through this experimentation.

The track pants and everything is only for the kids' episode and there again I add the bomber jacket to be a fun element. The dress in the show is a three-piece suit and Bandhgalas. He brings in freshness like he has these sporty shoes that he wears. The last season saw him wearing these fun socks so he keeps on adding his fun elements as well.

Has there been any time when Amitabh Bachchan asked if he could wear his outfit?

For the show, we have always designed for him because the design team has to follow a certain look for him as per the season.

Was there ever any moment where you were not very sure if he liked an outfit or not, as per his state of mind?

I always try to give him his favorite colors like Black and Navy and there are certain feedbacks that I get in terms of colors. He is never shy to wear something new as long as he feels comfortable in it. I remember we once did two different knotting techniques and I had a dummy on set, I was knotting those ties beforehand and showing him the different kinds of ties. He then decided which ties he liked to wear. Just being accommodating and embracing the different kinds of styles we are trying to bring about, I think that is Sir's input in the wardrobe decisions.

What term would you give to his andaaz (style)?

I think Sir is classic and yet fresh. Every time he wears something, he adds his fun element to it. It's classic and yet, fresh and fun.