Don’t do drink so much coffee, it’s bad for you. Drink tea instead. All the coffee lovers must have heard this line from the overly-caring relatives or friends, who themselves are tea addicts, at least, once in their lives and we can’t help but say yes to whatever they have to utter.

While most non-coffee lovers have a particular notion about coffee, it won’t be wrong to say that most of it are nothing but myths.

Here are 4 myths about caffeine that you should never fall for.

Myth 1: Caffeine is addictive

Fact: Itni coffee mat piya karo, aadat ho jayegi (don’t drink so much coffee, you will get addicted to it). This is one of the most favourite lines of all tea lovers. However, there are no studies that prove that a limited intake of caffeine can make you addicted to it. Having said that, since caffeine does stimulate your nervous system and improve concentration, you might feel a slight dependence on it if you have it on regular basis. If a cup of coffee is all that you have in a day, you need not worry about dependence.

Myth 2: Caffeine causes cancer

Fact: There is absolutely no scientific evidence for it. In fact, many experts say that caffeine may help prevent certain cancers.

Myth 3: Caffeine is only bad

Fact: On the contrary, caffeine has several health benefits. It helps improve concentration, gives you a boost of energy, may help relieve certain kinds of headaches and can help in clear-headedness.

Myth 4: Caffeine is a big no for women who are trying to conceive

Fact: While doctors do suggest that pregnant women should drink caffeine in limited quantities, there’s no evidence that suggests women trying to conceive should avoid it. Fertility and caffeine, as suggested by several experts, have no direct link. Consuming caffeine in limited quantities before or during pregnancy is safe with no proven risks unless you suffer from some complications.

So, if you are a coffee lover, this might give you a sigh of relief. The other time when sometimes tries to stop you from having your daily cup of coffee, make them read about it a little more.

